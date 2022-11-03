‘It’s troubling’; Judge bars Jackson code enforcement from trying to evict tenants unless court decides otherwise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after law enforcement personnel descended on a Jackson hotel to evict tenants and shut the facility down, a Hinds County judge has ruled the city did not have the authority to do so.

County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels called the city’s actions and initial arguments during a Wednesday status hearing “troubling,” pointing out that a July order that justified the actions was no longer in force.

The July order, issued by Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds, said conditions at Studio 7, an extended-stay hotel located off Interstate 55, violated several city ordinances with regard to safety.

The order specifically lobbed some of these charges at Latoya Bunzy, the facility’s manager, for violating fire codes.

Deputy Fire Chief Elliot Holmes, who served as Chief Fire Marshal during the investigation, said the building’s manual fire alarm system had not worked since last September.

The order also said Studio 7 would have to be shut down until it came back into compliance with those codes.

Bunzy’s attorney appealed the municipal action, which sent the case to county court.

A cadre of fire officials, code enforcers, and Jackson police arrived at the facility Tuesday afternoon to evict tenants anyway, even though the order at that point was more than three months old.

The officers, most of whom wore vests, went from door to door.

Holmes could be seen walking around with a pitchfork, though it’s unclear why he needed that to evict tenants.

Management confirmed to WLBT that no one was actually evicted on Tuesday.

“Nothing’s been done since we filed our motion to dismiss. The city hadn’t responded to the motion to dismiss. I saw no other activity on the docket,” said Bunzy’s attorney Vikki Taylor. “So we’re confused as to what gave them authority to go out there and began eviction proceedings at the hotel.”

McDaniels asked those same questions to Deputy City Attorney Jeffrey Graves, going back and forth with him for nearly thirty minutes during the hearing.

At several points, one could see the nervousness and awkward pauses from Graves as he tried to justify the city’s actions.

“Everything that’s been done since July 14, is considered a continuing violation. And I just think that’s absolutely within the city’s, the fire marshal’s enforcement powers and the city’s position that it’s a continuing violation,” Graves said.

McDaniels didn’t buy it, reminding the city that the appeal to a higher court prevents any further enforcement of the ruling that came from a lower court - in this case, Jackson Municipal Court.

“The city is hereby prevented at this time from taking any additional action to evict the tenants of this establishment and/or close this establishment without further order of this court,” McDaniels said.

