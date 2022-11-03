LawCall
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.

The woman from Bowling Green, who wished to remain anonymous, cashed in the winning ticket last week at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, according to a release.

She told officials her husband had bought Powerball tickets for the Oct. 17 drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road. At the time, the jackpot was worth $480 million.

The Kentucky Lottery said the husband bought tickets for family members and divide the tickets once he got home.

The woman’s ticket ended up matching the five white ball numbers, winning the game’s second prize.

According to the release, Powerball’s second prize is worth $1 million, but her husband purchased tickets with Power Play, doubling the prize.

The woman’s husband got home and said she had won $2 million.

“You’re pulling my leg,” she said in the release. 

“You did, I scanned it three times to make sure,” her husband told her.

She and her husband took the ticket to a store to see the message on a big screen.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

On Oct. 27, the couple cashed the winning ticket at lottery headquarters and walked out with a check worth $1,420,000 after taxes.

The woman told lottery officials she would invest her winnings and had an appointment with a financial planner.

The Speedway store which sold the ticket will also receive a $20,000 bonus from the Kentucky Lottery.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

