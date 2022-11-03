LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quiet and calm conditions will persist across central Mississippi overnight. We will have a mostly clear sky overhead as temperatures fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s by the early morning hours. Dry weather will also be around for most of Friday. We could see a few spotty showers develop with the heating of the day ahead of an approaching cold front, but most of the rain and storms will hold off until overnight Friday into Saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower and middle 80s to round out the work week. A band of showers and storms is expected to roll in from the west along a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. While the storms should be weaker by the time they reach our area, the risk for a few strong or severe storms isn’t completely off the table. Chances for rain will likely gradually taper off throughout the day. Lingering showers are also possible at times on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out before retreating back to the northwest. Drier weather will return by next week as temperatures remain warmer than average.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating

Latest News

Storms likely Saturday
First Alert Forecast: showers and storms to emerge late Friday night into Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm late week; rain, storms likely Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm late week; rain, storms return for weekend
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: