First Alert Forecast: warm late week; rain, storms likely Saturday

THURSDAY: High pressure hangs firm and expands over the area to head into the latter parts of this work week. Expect some clouds to mix with more sunshine through the day with morning 50s to warm into the lower 80s, for most; a few spots may stay in the upper 70s. Another quiet night ahead with lows in the middle 50s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Sunshine will continue to hang tough into Friday, though, our next system will be heading into the region – a bit earlier than expected. Highs Friday will boost into the lower to middle 80s. As clouds begin to increase late Friday, we could see a few isolated showers develop in southwest Mississippi prior to sunset. Shower and storm chances will tend to increase after midnight as a system approaches from the west. Lows will only fall to the 60s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Rain and storms turn likely through the morning hours of Saturday and will have some staying power as the front slows down over the area. This may yield a higher potential for locally heavy rains. Severe weather isn’t impossible but remains low at this point. The front will, eventually, backtrack westward into Sunday - keeping a few rain chances in play to round out the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s; middle 70s Sunday and returning to the 80s by early next week.

