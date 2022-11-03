First Alert Forecast: showers and storms to emerge late Friday night into Saturday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cool start to the day this morning, warmer than normal temperatures on tap for this afternoon. Highs across central and southwest Mississippi are forecast to reach the lower 80s today under mostly sunny skies. Calm and quiet conditions will prevail throughout this evening and overnight as temperatures cool off to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Dry weather will also be around for most of Friday. We could see a few spotty showers develop with the heating of the day ahead of an approaching cold front, but most of the rain and storms will hold off until overnight Friday into Saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower and middle 80s to round out the work week.

A band of showers and storms is expected to roll in from the west along a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. While the storms should be weaker by the time they reach our area, the risk for a few strong or severe storms isn’t completely off the table. Chances for rain will likely gradually taper off throughout the day. Lingering showers are also possible at times on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out before retreating back to the northwest. Drier weather will return by next week as temperatures remain warmer than average.

