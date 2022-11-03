LawCall
DMV computer service crash causes statewide shutdown

By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The computer system at the Department of Public Service Headquarters crashed in Jackson Wednesday morning, leaving capital city residents with complaints.

“They should have computer technicians or some on sight at all times,” Jackson resident Edwin Banks said.

“There’s always a problem at the DMV seems like…. every time I come, I always run into some sort of a problem,” Andy Parks said.

Not only were capital city residents affected, but it would later be revealed that the computer system crashed statewide.

Although the cause was unknown, staff at the driver service bureau say the computer problems started Tuesday afternoon, which forced dozens of customers to wait, and others to come back the next day.

“You got too many people waiting in here and got other things to do and getting a driver’s license and I.D. is important,” Banks said.

Banks claims he waited in line for more than two hours.

“I come to get my I.D. for a job and was supposed to have an interview today but I’m going to have to call and reschedule because I won’t be able to make it because of the wait time,” he said.

Others say the state should fix the problems, that seem never-ending.

“I’m wondering why they are having a statewide shutdown to start with. It seems like it’s one of the things where our tax money pays for this process and their computers crash. It seems like they would have better people working on that,” Parks said.

Bailey Martin, Spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety has since released the following statement:

“We appreciate all the work and hours information Technology services put into resolving this issue for our customers at the Department of Public Safety.”

