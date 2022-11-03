Consider This: Working Together

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As most of you are aware, there was an exchange last week on our station that was offensive and hurtful.

It made us realize, if someone who has lived here all their life was ignorant to the offensive nature of those words used, we have a lot of work to do.

Because of WLBT’s history when the station was not fairly representing all voices in the communities we serve, it has been our mission to make sure that never happens again.

With the management, oversight, and guidance of many Civil Rights leaders, WLBT established its foundation as always sharing the voices of everyone. Period.

We also understand the power of WLBT and how we impact and influence the communities we serve. We understand that with responsibility comes accountability.

Words matter. They can be painful. They can be harmful. And they are powerful.

And we are committed to using this moment to not only unite, but to make this an educational opportunity and to make a difference.

We’ve already started having meaningful conversations with veterans of the Civil Rights movement to talk about how we can take this negative situation and turn it into something positive, something impactful.

We will continue those conversations and through our cooperative efforts, we are very optimistic we can make a difference. We don’t know the exact details at this time, but I promise I will keep you updated on our progress and share how you can join with us to make Jackson, and our entire state, a better place.

