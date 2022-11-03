LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Consider This: Working Together

By Ted Fortenberry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As most of you are aware, there was an exchange last week on our station that was offensive and hurtful.

It made us realize, if someone who has lived here all their life was ignorant to the offensive nature of those words used, we have a lot of work to do.

Because of WLBT’s history when the station was not fairly representing all voices in the communities we serve, it has been our mission to make sure that never happens again.

With the management, oversight, and guidance of many Civil Rights leaders, WLBT established its foundation as always sharing the voices of everyone. Period.

We also understand the power of WLBT and how we impact and influence the communities we serve. We understand that with responsibility comes accountability.

Words matter. They can be painful. They can be harmful. And they are powerful.

And we are committed to using this moment to not only unite, but to make this an educational opportunity and to make a difference.

We’ve already started having meaningful conversations with veterans of the Civil Rights movement to talk about how we can take this negative situation and turn it into something positive, something impactful.

We will continue those conversations and through our cooperative efforts, we are very optimistic we can make a difference. We don’t know the exact details at this time, but I promise I will keep you updated on our progress and share how you can join with us to make Jackson, and our entire state, a better place.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating

Latest News

Record high mortgage rates sees housing market buyers decrease
Record high mortgage rates sees housing market buyers decrease
Consider This: Working Together
WLBT at 6p
Portion of Highland Colony Parkway to be closed, beginning Monday, Nov. 7