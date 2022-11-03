Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme set to go to trial in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to an election grant embezzling scheme in Hinds County is expected to have his day in court early next year.

A judge has set a January 23, 2023, trial date for Cedric Cornelius. The trial is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hinds County Courthouse.

Cornelius is one of several co-conspirators indicted in connection with misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars of election grant money awarded to the county to protect voters and poll workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is facing 23 felony charges, including nine counts of conspiracy, four counts of bribery, four counts of making or using fraudulent writings, five counts of making or using fraudulent claims and one count of receiving stolen goods.

He was initially indicted in February and reindicted in September, with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office asking the court to toss his initial charges. The case is being heard by Justice Jess Dickinson, a special appointed judge, who was assigned to the matter after local judges recused themselves.

Cornelius was arrested months after 3 On Your Side uncovered details about how the county spent hundreds of thousands of dollars it received through the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

A review of county documents show funds were used for everything from purchasing big screen TVs to home and office projectors.

Cornelius’ now-defunct company, Apogee Group II, received nearly $188,000 to conduct voting machine audits, provide media services and cleaning services in relation to the November 2020 election, according to court documents.

However, the indictment states the work was never done.

