Christmas toy giveaway sign-up to take place at Sykes Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas toy giveaway sign-up will take place at Sykes Park in Jackson later this month.

It will occur from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

Those associated with the giveaway hope to have as many sign-ups as possible in order to provide toys to families in need.

The distribution will be on December 18 at Sykes Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

