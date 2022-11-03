Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting.

Police have not released any further details.

Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was shot. Some neighbors say they heard a “horn honk,” a “gunshot,” and a “scream.”

