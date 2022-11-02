What you need to know for the midterm elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With several races on the ballot, work continues to make sure the state is prepared when the polls open Tuesday, November 8.

Secretary of State Michael Watson says he and his team have been working around the clock to make sure election day runs smoothly.

Watson says the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Right now, absentee voting is happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at County Clerk Offices across the state.

He points out that it will end Saturday, November 5. There is also mail-in absentee voting available for voters who meet certain requirements.

Waston also says that voters can check out a sample ballot with all of the state’s races on the secretary of state’s website.

He says all these preps will hopefully ensure a problem-free election day.

“Cyber security is a huge issue. We got a clean bill of health last week, and we are excited about that, but what I would tell you is if you see something, please reach out to our office. You can go to yallvotems, and the hotline number is there,” Watson said.

“Anytime you see something going on, please either call us or call your local circuit clerk or a local election commissioner or local law enforcement. The more people we have eyes on at the polls making sure things are done correctly, the better. We just encourage folks to get out there on election day and vote and let your voice be heard.”

Voters can also find their specific polling place on the secretary of state’s website.

Please remember to bring your ID when you head to the polls to vote or if you participate in absentee voting.

Watson encourages voters who experience any polling or voting issues to call the election hotline at the number.

