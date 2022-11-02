Things To Know Wednesday, November 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. November 2022 election: key races, polling places, voting rules & more

A voter sits alone at a poll kiosk to cast his vote at a Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary election precinct, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. On the ballot in the Magnolia State are congressional and numerous local judicial races along with some school board races. There are 1,925,922 active voters in Mississippi and 186,153 inactive voters, as of Thursday, October 27. WBLT has gathered the answers to most of your questions regarding big races, polling places, and voter information.

2. Special legislative session begins Wed. for ‘biggest economic development project’ in state history

Mississippi Capitol (WMC)

State lawmakers will be at the capitol Wednesday morning for a legislative special session. Governor Tate Reeves says he is seeking $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the Golden Triangle region. According to Reeves, this will be the “biggest economic development project in MS history.” The project will bring 1,000 new jobs with a $93,000 average annual salary. The governor did not release the name of the company. He says he signed a nondisclosure agreement until the deal is complete.

3. Flu cases on the rise before the season officially starts

Rising flu cases are filling some clinics at alarming rates. Medical professionals say the South is seeing a high rate of cases before the official start of flu season. “We have been swamped with flu for the past probably seven days,” said Dr. Catherine Phillippi with Trustcare Kids in Gluckstadt. The pediatrician is seeing an unusually high number of flu cases in recent days. Patients are coming in with high fevers, runny noses, coughs, vomiting, and diarrhea. “Our urgent care is really at capacity,” said Phillippi. “One day last week, we saw over 100 patients in the clinic in one day.” The Centers for Disease Control reports the highest activity in the south-central and southeastern states. So far this season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 880,000 flu illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths from flu. While it may seem early in the season for flu cases, Dr. Phillippi attributes the increases to more travel and looser social distancing practices.

