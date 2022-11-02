LawCall
Suspect wanted in connection with burning a woman to death turns himself in

Clarence O'Reilly
Clarence O'Reilly(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted in connection with the death of Leslie Brooks has turned himself in.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Clarence O’Reilly turned himself in before 10 p.m. Monday.

He is expected to make an initial appearance in Jackson Municipal Court Tuesday.

O’Reilly is being charged with murder, weeks after a woman he allegedly attacked during a domestic incident back in September succumbed to her injuries.

O’Reilly was initially charged with aggravated assault and bonded out after police say he severely burned Brooks during an incident on Ash Street.

Police announced on Monday that the suspect’s charges had been upgraded and a warrant had been issued for his arrest following Brooks’ death on October 17.

He is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

