Special legislative session begins Wed. for ‘biggest economic development project’ in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers will be at the capitol Wednesday morning for a legislative special session.

Governor Tate Reeves says he is seeking $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the Golden Triangle region.

According to Reeves, this will be the “biggest economic development project in MS history.”

The project will bring 1,000 new jobs with a $93,000 average annual salary.

The governor did not release the name of the company.

He says he signed a nondisclosure agreement until the deal is complete.

