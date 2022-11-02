Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces date for C Spire Conerly Trophy presentation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the date for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy presentation Wednesday afternoon.

The trophy for the most outstanding football player in Mississippi will be held by the voted winner on November 29 at the Country Club of Jackson.

Who will join this prestigious group as this year's Most Outstanding College Football Player in Mississippi?? The 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy will be awarded on November 29th at the Country Club of Jackson!#cspireconerly #mshof #collegefootball #sports pic.twitter.com/pqA8sG8PHi — Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum (@MsSportsHoF) November 2, 2022

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral won the award last year after leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season, Ole Miss’ first 10-win regular season in their history.

The nominees have not been released.

