Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Silver Alert for 46-year-old Heather Blackwell has been canceled. She was located and is safe, according to MBI.

The alert was issued for Blackwell Wednesday morning.

A friend of Blackwell, Shannon Farris, said that Blackwell is a teacher at Raleigh High School and that she had brain surgery in August, which has affected her memory.

