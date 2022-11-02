LawCall
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says

Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Silver Alert for 46-year-old Heather Blackwell has been canceled. She was located and is safe, according to MBI.

The alert was issued for Blackwell Wednesday morning.

A friend of Blackwell, Shannon Farris, said that Blackwell is a teacher at Raleigh High School and that she had brain surgery in August, which has affected her memory.

