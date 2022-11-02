Missing Clarke County man found dead

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of 88-year-old Robert L. Gray was found in a pond behind a house in Shubuta Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway.

________

(Original story posted below.)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray of Shubuta.

Gray is a Black male, 5′ 5″ tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking in the 700 block of Eucutta Street Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. At the time, he was wearing a burgundy top with gray on it and gray pants.

Family members say Gray has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about Gray, contact Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.

