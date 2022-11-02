Luther Branson Elementary earns academic high marks since 2012

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Luther Branson Elementary is raising the bar for academic excellence. Located in rural Madison County, students are learning to soar when it comes to their education, and the results are in the numbers.

The school is in the Top 10 in the state, the highest-ranked elementary school in Madison County, and has consistently had that ranking since 2012.

Luther Branson Elementary School Falcons are learning to SOAR — that is safety, organization, achievement, and respect.

Luther Branson Elementary School Principal Jessica Smith said, “If you can’t learn this way, that’s okay. We’ve got to dig deeper and find a better way to reach you because everybody can learn, everybody can reach their potential, and we have high expectations.”

Smith has been the leader at Luther Branson for 13 years. She has been at the school since 2010. Smith explains the history of the school that started with a businessman who donated the land.

“Robert Henry Branson had gone off and established a career for himself, but he wanted the kids in this area to have a school and a quality education,” Smith said. “So his only wish was that he would donate the land, but it just had to be named in honor of his brother Luther Branson and Luther Branson was an educator,” Smith said.

Smith says with leadership from Madison County Superintendent Charlotte Seals, they have developed a “no excuses” approach to helping children learn, develop and become an academic powerhouse. Ninety-seven percent of the children qualify for reduced or free lunch.

Smith said, “It is not these children. It’s our children, and the foundation for this school is very important to me. We have a foundation built on a rich legacy, and that legacy is based on family, love for family, [and] love for community.”

For parents and educators, it’s all hands on deck. Smith says parents are a critical component in the formula for success. Four of the teachers here have been at LBE for 20-plus years.

“Technology is great, but we need to communicate with our parents, and a lot of times, we’re just notifying our parents,” Smith said.

Smith becomes emotional as she shares her goals for the school and her students.

“All my kids feeling loved, and knowing when they walk into our building that somebody is going to speak to them, somebody is going to call them by name and that they leave here every day knowing that they were cared for, beyond the books. Just cared for as a human being,” Smith said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.