LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Lumumba files final briefing in high court case that could determine his veto powers

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks to the press after Judge Larry Roberts' hands down his ruling...
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks to the press after Judge Larry Roberts' hands down his ruling in Hinds County Chancery Court.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has filed the final briefing in a Mississippi Supreme Court case that could determine the breadth of his veto powers.

On Monday, attorneys for the mayor filed their response to the city council’s arguments that the mayor cannot veto a negative vote of the council.

This summer, a special appointed judge ruled the mayor could not. The mayor appealed that decision to the state’s highest court.

At the heart of the matter is the protracted battle between the mayor and council over who will haul Jackson’s trash.

The council rejected the mayor’s request to issue an emergency contract to Richard’s Disposal. Lumumba vetoed the decision and told the company to begin work anyway, citing a now-vacated judge’s decision that gave him a pathway to bring the firm on. The council then filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court to block it.

This summer, special appointed Judge Larry Roberts ruled in favor of the council, saying a no vote means there’s nothing there for the mayor to veto.

Roberts said the mayor’s argument was nonsensical, and that even city code went against him.

In his November 1 filing with the Supreme Court, though, Lumumba argues that city code “specifically addresses how the... city council [votes] on ordinances or resolutions, the laws of the municipality, which require an affirmative vote of ‘that portion of the council dictated by state law under the circumstances.’”

He goes on to state that the order awarding a one-year contract to Richard’s was not an ordinance or resolution, but an order, and that city code “does not provide the procedure for the adoption of orders or other official actions of the city council.”

The mayor also argues that the council “erroneously argues” that state statute prevents the mayor from vetoing negative actions, saying attorneys for the council refer to statutes governing a different form of municipal government.

“The significant difference between the mayor-council and Code Charter municipalities is the ability for the mayor in the mayor-council municipality to veto all official actions of the council,” his attorneys wrote.

Lumumba also attempts to refute claims he is taking on legislative authority by vetoing a no vote, saying that he is simply exercising “his executive authority that the city council is attempting to directly circumvent.”

In September, the Mississippi Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal and granted a motion for an expedited decision in the matter. No further filings are expected, according to court records.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s
(L) Trevonte Willis | (M) Kahari Lofton | (R) Crystal Loftin
Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Dick Hall, 84
Former Miss. Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall dies: ‘He has left a legacy’
FILE
Flu vaccines now available for children, adults at county health departments
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, November 2
Clarence O'Reilly
Suspect wanted in connection with burning a woman to death turns himself in