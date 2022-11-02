High hopes for Jackson hosting 2022 SWAC Championship Game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The undefeated Jackson State Tigers give hope to the football fans that they will be filling the home stands again.

While there are games still on the JSU schedule, plans are underway for the biggest SWAC game to be held again in the capital city.

Jackson State played their last home game Saturday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium before an estimated crowd of more than 50,000, but it may not be the last time fans get to see the Tigers on their home field this season.

“It would just be phenomenal. I mean absolutely phenomenal,” said Visit Jackson Director of Communications Yolanda Clay Moore.

Jackson could host the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Game for a second straight year if the 8-0 Tigers end the season with the best record. Visit Jackson is betting on that, planning for the tens of thousands who will be again renting hotel rooms, dining across the city, and traveling to the game.

They are strategizing everything from hotel accommodations to shuttle service to mitigate traffic in anticipation of the return of the championship game.

“Of course, we’re still waiting for the record to be finalized and for that ok to be given but you know we’re just trying to be proactive and not wait until the final minute,” said Clay Moore.

The hospitality agency reports that last year the SWAC Championship game generated about $11.7 million dollars for the City of Jackson.

“I don’t think you could get a hotel probably in a 60-mile radius,” said the communications director. “It not only generated an economic impact in the city of Jackson, but even beyond. our metro area is benefiting from what Jackson state is bringing to the table.”

JSU’s Associate Athletics Director Duane Lewis said the game’s location has not yet been determined. Wins for the Tigers in the last three games against Texas Southern, Alabama A&M, and Alcorn will allow Jackson State to host the championship game on December 3.

