‘He was mad over some chicken chalupas’: Ashtabula man who shot up Subway out on bond

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula customer furious at Taco Bell took his anger out on the Subway across the street and opened fire on the restaurant.

Subway employee Taylor Cunningham, 18, said the man was angry because Taco Bell didn’t have any chicken chalupas.

“Yeah, cause they took them off the menu,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham had no idea that the man accused of the shooting, 23-year-old Hamid Majed Al-Ramadan, bonded out of jail on Monday.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” said Cunningham. “I thought for sure I was gonna get shot at, but it didn’t hit me, but it did hit my friend.”

According to court records, Al-Ramadan must wear a GPS ankle monitor and is not allowed to have any contact with Taco Bell or Subway in Ashtabula.

Cunningham is afraid now that he is out on the streets.

“Yeah, cause what if he comes looking for the people that originally put him under the bus in the first place cause we had went in for questioning and we pin-pointed him out so if he comes back and sees us on the street God only knows what he’ll do,” she said.

Cunningham said she could tell there was something off with the man from the moment he walked into the store on West Prospect Road back on October 16th.

“He was mad over some chicken chalupas at the Taco Bell,” she said. “He was just kind of saying that he hated Ohio and he hated living here. He said he hated us and we shouldn’t even have our jobs because we don’t do anything anyway and he was just mad over no reason.”

Cunningham said Al-Ramadan went outside and pulled out his gun, firing one shot outside the store and another into the store, shattering the front glass. The bullet hit her 17-year-old friend who was visiting her at work at the time in the leg.

“He’s doing good now,” Cunningham said. “His bullet is still stuck in him unless it presses out itself it’s not coming out for the rest of his life.”

She said she never thought the man would actually pull out a gun.

“At the time I was just like maybe he’s just mad because I have mad customers that come in here all the time,” Cunningham said.

19 News spoke with the victim’s mother off camera. She says her son’s okay, but she was furious when we told her Al-Ramadan bonded out of jail.

“He had originally gotten mad at the Taco Bell, so I went to the store after work and was like, ‘Hey did you guys have any conflict with this dude?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah’”, Cunningham recalled. “They were like, ‘He was threatening to shoot us up and stuff.’”

As a condition of release Al-Ramadan is not allowed to have any guns in his house and he’s required to have a mental assessment and drug screening.

