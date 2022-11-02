LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Gov. Reeves and Miss. Legislature finalize largest economic development project in state history

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature finalized the largest economic development project in state history Wednesday.

The project is a $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc. Its subsidiaries and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County.

“With this record-breaking investment, Steel Dynamics is creating 1,000 high-quality, blue-collar jobs that pay more than double the current average salary of Mississippi,” Governor Reeves said in a statement. “I want to thank Steel Dynamics, the Mississippi Legislature, the Mississippi Development Authority, Joe Max Higgins and Golden Triangle Development LINK, and everyone involved in this project whose diligent work was instrumental in securing this tremendous economic development win for the people of our great state. This historic project will have an unprecedented impact on the entire state of Mississippi and is a testimony to our state and its incredible workforce.”

Steel Dynamics is expanding its Columbus, Mississippi, campus by locating two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park: a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat rolled mill and a biocarbon production facility.

The Mississippi Legislature approved financial assistance for the project through the Mississippi Major Economic Impact Authority. The funds will be used for site acquisition and site preparation, infrastructure improvements and workforce training.

Additionally, Lowndes County is providing land and public infrastructure.

Steel Dynamics plans to fill positions at the facilities over the next few years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s
(L) Trevonte Willis | (M) Kahari Lofton | (R) Crystal Loftin
Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Friend of missing Magee woman says she had brain surgery in August
Friend of missing Magee woman says she had brain surgery in August
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian