Gov. Reeves calls special session to finalize single largest economic development project in state history
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. The session will convene at the State Capitol on November 2 at 10:00 a.m.
The goal of the session is to finalize the single largest economic development project in the state’s history, the governor tweeted.
Gov. Reeves says the project is a $2.5 billion investment into the Golden Triangle Region, producing 1,000 jobs and a $93,000 average salary.
