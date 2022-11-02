LawCall
Friend of missing Magee woman says she had brain surgery in August
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The friend of a missing woman out of Simpson County says she recently had brain surgery.

A Silver Alert was issued for Heather Blackwell, 46, Wednesday morning. Blackwell was last seen Tuesday around noon on Dolly Lane driving a white Ford F-150.

The tag number is SP11039.

A friend of Blackwell, Shannon Farris, says that Blackwell is a teacher at Raleigh High School and that she had brain surgery in August, which has affected her memory.

If anyone has information regarding her location, they are asked to contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.

