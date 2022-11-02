LawCall
Former Miss. Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall dies: ‘He has left a legacy’

Dick Hall, 84
Dick Hall, 84(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A long-time transportation leader in Mississippi has died.

Former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall died Wednesday at age 84, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced.

Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner by Governor Kirk Fordice on April 12, 1999, to fill an unexpired term. He served as Central Transportation Commissioner until his retirement in December 2019.

“Mississippi lost one of its longest-tenured public servants and I lost a great friend and mentor,” said MDOT Executive Director and former Hall staffer Brad White. “Commissioner Hall led by example and my life is much better because of the major role he played in it.”

Prior to being elected Commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three terms as a Representative and three terms as a Senator.

“He has left a legacy of service and hard work not only at MDOT but for the entire state of Mississippi,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission.

Hall was the longest-serving member of the Mississippi Transportation Commission with 20 years and nine months. He also served as Chairman for 11 years during that time.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years Jennifer, his children: Bob Hall (Dianne), Chris Hall (Kathy), Allison Hanson, Nathan Hanson (Lorie) and his grandchildren: Christian Hall (Lacy), Shelby Hall, Carter Hanson, and Elizabeth Hanson.

