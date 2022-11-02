LawCall
Flu vaccines now available for children, adults at county health departments

FILE
FILE(LM Otero | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can now get a flu shot at your county’s health department.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announcement comes as influenza cases are rising ahead of the official start of flu season.

Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older as the best protection against the flu, MSDH says.

“In Mississippi, we are already seeing increased flu activity, including reports of increased hospital admissions for flu-related illness and increased emergency department visits,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We recommend that all Mississippians get their flu shots every year because this can be and is beneficial in protecting against severe illness, complications, and hospitalizations.”

Byers added that both the flu vaccination and the COVID-19 vaccination or boosters can be given at the same time.

Flu season typically starts in November and lasts as late as March in Mississippi, but usually peaks anywhere between December and February.

To locate a county health department clinic in your area, click here.

