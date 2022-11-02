First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure will give us nice weather overnight and through Friday. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 50s overnight. After a cool start Thursday morning, temperatures will quickly warm up by the afternoon hours under a mainly sunny sky. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s tomorrow, which is above normal for this time of year. Mostly quiet weather will continue for our area through the rest of the work and school week before the chance for rain returns over the weekend from an approaching cold front. We should see a line of showers and storms move in from the west late Friday night and into Saturday. While the line itself is expected to weaken the farther east it tracks, the risk for a strong or severe storm isn’t completely off the table. We will have a better idea as we get closer to the time. A few showers could linger around Sunday as the front nearly stalls before retreating back west. Drier condition should return next week as temperatures remain warmer than normal. Hurricane Martin is in the middle of the Atlantic and expected to remain out to sea. Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Belize and is expected to fizzle out over southern Mexico this weekend. Remember to change your clocks back Sunday morning one hour and to also test your smoke detectors and replace batteries.

