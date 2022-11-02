First Alert Forecast: warming trend late week; rain, storms return for week’s end

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will nudge its way onto the scene through mid-week – bringing bright sunshine back amid blue skies. Morning 50s will trend toward the upper 70s to lower 80s - a good bit above average for early November. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 50s again with clear skies.

THURSDAY: High pressure hangs firm and expands over the area to head into the latter parts of this work week. Expect sunshine to continue to win out through the day with morning 50s to warm into the lower 80s, for most; a few spots may stay in the upper 70s. Another quiet night ahead with lows in the middle 50s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Sunshine will continue to hang tough into Friday, though, our next system will be heading into the region – a bit earlier than expected. Highs Friday will boost into the lower to middle 80s. The front will start moving into the area by late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain and storms turn likely through the morning hours and will have some staying power as the front slows down over the area. This may yield a higher potential for locally heavy rains. Severe weather isn’t impossible but seems to be low at this point. The front will, eventually, backtrack westward into Sunday - keeping things a bit unsettled before another ridge asserts itself overhead into early to mid-next week.

