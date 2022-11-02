LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warm and mostly quiret through late week before rain/storm chances arrive into the weekend

Showers and storms likely this weekend
Showers and storms likely this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brighter and sunnier sky will be overhead this afternoon now that high pressure has nudged in. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this afternoon with more sunshine in place with highs forecast to top out right around 80 degrees. Skies will remain mostly clear through this evening and overnight as overnight lows fall to the 50s.

After a pleasant and cool start in the 50s Thursday morning, temperatures will quickly warm up by the afternoon hours under a mainly sunny sky. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s tomorrow, which is above normal for this time of year.

Mostly quiet weather will continue for our area through the rest of the work and school week before the chance for rain returns over the weekend from an approaching cold front. We should see a line of showers and storms move in from the west late Friday night int Saturday. While line itself is expected to weaken the farther east it tracks, the risk for a strong or severe storm isn’t completely off the table. We will have a better idea as we get closer to time. A few showers could linger around Sunday as the front nearly stalls before retreating back west. Drier condition should return next week as temperatures remain warmer than normal.

