LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Country music star Paul Haggerty dies at 78

Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Country music star Patrick Haggerty has died.

The 78-year-old suffered a stroke several weeks ago, and a close friend said Haggerty died on Monday.

Haggerty broke ground as the first openly gay country music artist with the group Lavender Country.

Their breakthrough album in 1973 was called “Lavender Country.” Many considered it a protest album against country music.

He did not produce another album for decades.

Haggerty spent those years in between as an activist for LGBTQ rights and socialist causes.

He re-released “Lavender Country” in 2014 and then rerecorded another album with other LGBTQ artists.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s
(L) Trevonte Willis | (M) Kahari Lofton | (R) Crystal Loftin
Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital

Latest News

An Amber Alert for the abduction of 1 year-old Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend late week; rain, storms return for week’s end
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
Mississippi Capitol
Special legislative session begins Wed. for ‘biggest economic development project’ in state history