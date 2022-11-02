LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic

The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."(AP Photo/Mark Duncan/Chris Pizzello)
By Rachel Vadaj and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The first full trailer is out for the yuletide sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The new film is set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his house on Cleveland Street to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

It doesn’t take long for him to discover making Christmas magical for your family isn’t as easy as his dad made it look.

The original beloved Christmas movie was set in the 1940s, also on Cleveland Street. The holiday classic is told through a series of vignettes, with 9-year-old Ralphie retelling a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on November 17.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s
(L) Trevonte Willis | (M) Kahari Lofton | (R) Crystal Loftin
Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Washington Commanders
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
Dick Hall, 84
Former Miss. Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall dies: ‘He has left a legacy’
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say
FILE
Flu vaccines now available for children, adults at county health departments