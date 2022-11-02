Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hotel guest of the Big Cypress Lodge inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid has been arrested and charged after police say he harassed an employee and groped her.

Police say that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 50-year-old Dempsey R. Riddle followed an employee onto the hotel elevator while she was on the clock.

Inside, Riddle allegedly got into the employee’s personal space, putting her in fear for her safety, police say.

She then arrived on the second floor and got out, heading to the employee break room to escape his advances.

Police say Riddle followed her and made more sexual advances on her, which she refused.

Police say Riddle then groped the employee’s butt cheek without consent.

The employee then hid in the break room because Riddle continued to look for her per other employees.

Riddle is charged with sexual battery and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

