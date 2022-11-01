LawCall
Warren County shooting victim identified

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified.

Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.

Huskey said Jefferson had been shot inside the car and that his death was the result of a gunshot wound.

An unidentified passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of the crash, which Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said had caused significant damage to the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case, which Pace said is under investigation.

