Things To Know Tuesday, November 1

The billion-dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice prize, $50,000! The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully! Mississippi Lottery Corporation said there was another $50,000 winner in Leland, with the ticket purchased at Double Quick #61. Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 3. Doing so would have tripled their wins to $150,000. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is now an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $497.3 million. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

A former youth pastor at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison has been accused of sexual abuse, according to the church’s website. The church says that in 1982, David Ingram, who was 28 at the time, joined the pastoral team and served as youth pastor until 1988. According to a release on the church’s website, ten days ago, the Church Council heard from a woman who was a part of the church’s family. The woman told the church that Ingram began grooming her when she was 12 years old and sexually abused her at age 15 while he served as a youth pastor. She says the abuse continued for several years. “We are withholding details to protect the survivor and the integrity of the process we will be undertaking, but we want to share with you that we have heard from multiple individuals to whom this survivor disclosed her abuse in various ways over the past several years,” the church’s website said. “These individuals came forward at her request to verify her disclosures and the trauma care she has been provided.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba offered more details Monday about the city’s plans to keep its water plants running if a long-term operator isn’t in place when the state pulls out. “We may pursue standing up a temporary maintenance contract so we can maintain all of the critical parts of the water treatment facility,” he said. “We’re prayerful that won’t be the case, but... one thing I’ve learned is that this is a fast-pitch sport. You have to be prepared for anything.” The mayor’s comments come just days after Gov. Tate Reeves announced his emergency declaration governing the city’s water system would end on November 22. The declaration was expected to run out on November 17. However, the governor extended it an additional five days to allow for a transition period between state managers and a private operator, which the city is expected to bring on to oversee water operations.

