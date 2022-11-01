LawCall
REPORT: Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County.(ky3)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - A missing hiker from the Baton Rouge area has been found alive following a days-long search in Arkansas, according to a report from KY3-TV in Springfield, Mo.

Officials said Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, was found alive around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Buffalo National River area of Newton County, Arkansas. They added that he was found near the river about 2.5 miles from a trail.

Emergency crews are delivering first aid, food, and water to Smith. According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, Smith has no significant injuries and was able to speak with search crews.

Smith was reported missing after setting off on a hike on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Officials and volunteers in Arkansas searched for days along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within the Buffalo National River area. Search efforts included volunteers on the ground and in the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

