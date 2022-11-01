Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 14-month-old boy who died of blunt force trauma has now also been charged in his death.

Crystal Loftin, 24, has been charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution involving the death of her son, Kahari Loftin.

Lofton was taken to UMMC because of breathing issues on September 29. The child died at the hospital that same evening. Child abuse was a main factor in his death.

Weeks after the boy’s death, Trevonte Leshawn Willis, 28, the boyfriend of Loftin, was charged with capital murder and is now being held without bond.

The child’s biological father, Jajuan Moore, said the last time he saw his son was in August. He said Willis attended the graveside service of Lofton.

“We locked eyes for a good three or four seconds. I think many people believed my son died a natural death, but I never. Not one second [did I think] that,” Moore told WLBT.

