LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Mother also charged in death of 14-month-old; boyfriend charged with capital murder

(L) Trevonte Willis | (M) Kahari Lofton | (R) Crystal Loftin
(L) Trevonte Willis | (M) Kahari Lofton | (R) Crystal Loftin(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 14-month-old boy who died of blunt force trauma has now also been charged in his death.

Crystal Loftin, 24, has been charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution involving the death of her son, Kahari Loftin.

Lofton was taken to UMMC because of breathing issues on September 29. The child died at the hospital that same evening. Child abuse was a main factor in his death.

Weeks after the boy’s death, Trevonte Leshawn Willis, 28, the boyfriend of Loftin, was charged with capital murder and is now being held without bond.

The child’s biological father, Jajuan Moore, said the last time he saw his son was in August. He said Willis attended the graveside service of Lofton.

“We locked eyes for a good three or four seconds. I think many people believed my son died a natural death, but I never. Not one second [did I think] that,” Moore told WLBT.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

Latest News

The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted...
Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag
Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary election precinct, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in...
November 2022 election: key races, polling places, voting rules & more