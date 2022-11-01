LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg

Melvin Corners
Melvin Corners(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28.

Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on October 31, and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players to leave hotel during upcoming game
FILE -
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
WATCH LIVE: Reeves offers update on state’s broadband expansion