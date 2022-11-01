Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28.

Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on October 31, and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

