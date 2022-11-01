‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle.

It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom says the school bus overturned.

Starkville High School Executive Principal Darein Spann e-mailed a statement to staff, saying, “There was a major bus... accident near the cross.”

He went on to say that all students were taken to the OCH Regional Medical Center.

He added in his e-mail that, “The driver and the monitor seem to have been the most injured.”

