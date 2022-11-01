Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories.

You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state.

“We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism experience while our wonders are wandering around the state,” explained Craig Ray, Visit Mississippi-Director of Tourism. “So, I think this is the first time that I recall that we’ve really have focused on this specific timeframe and an opportunity.”

In Vicksburg, Morgan Gates guides curious souls through some of the river city’s storied homes.

“I tell people it’s history with sprinkles,” described Morgan Gates, Owner/Operator of Haunted Vicksburg Ghost Tours. “So, you know, if you sort of didn’t enjoy history class thought, I felt your teacher was dry. You sort of thought, ‘Why are we talking about these dead people?’ Well, come here and let us talk about our dead people. We do it a lot better.”

It’s not always the supernatural, but sometimes the downright strange.

“One night, we had about five black cats just suddenly show up, started walking through the legs, and they seem to follow us for about three or four blocks, and then all sudden they just parted and gone,” added Gates. “Never saw them again.”

Nearby, owner of McRaven House Kendra Reed says they’re seeing even younger visitors than usual thanks to a recent feature by popular YouTubers.

“I think we’re about to hit a record-breaking year,” noted Reed on Halloween afternoon.

They’ll tell you they’re haunted all year but the interest peaks ahead of All Hallows’ Eve.

“It is real spirits here,” she said. “We don’t do any magic. It just does it on its own.”

Even as the ad campaign was being filmed, the film crew captured a cabinet door opening and closing on its own.

“She’s been known to sit on the bed, and you’ll feel a cool breeze just move right through you,” said Reed describing one of the spirits that is most active in the home.

And the latest haunting tale, a corn husk doll that’s been seen moving around, scaring staff and guests alike. So, as they’ve suggested in the latest ad campaign, “Wander here...if you dare.”

