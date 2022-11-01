LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

JSU student, professor fear SCOTUS’ affirmative action case could put minority students in jeopardy

By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. Supreme Court case has the potential to change the college admission process indefinitely.

Monday, court justices heard arguments on whether race should continue to be a factor in that process.

Challengers in this case target Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s admission programs.

They argue the programs violate equal protection principles, eliminate the process of a color-blind society, and discriminate against Asian Americans.

“I feel like affirmative action being repealed is kind of like America taking two steps back in the wrong direction,” Jonas Goss said.

Goss – a freshman at Jackson State University – said minority students all over the country could be in jeopardy.

It all depends on how the supreme court rules.

“Affirmative action was created for people of our background to get a fair shake and to be allowed in some of those historically white spaces,” he said.

Some feel race shouldn’t be considered in higher education admissions whatsoever.

Conservative Activist Edward Blum has worked to end affirmative action for nearly a decade.

“Classifying students by race and ethnicity; treating them differently because of their race and ethnicity, it’s unfair,” Blum said.

On the other hand, Jacobi Grant - a professor at JSU - said diversity plays a crucial role in getting students ready for life after college.

“For our academic institutions of higher learning to properly prepare its students for work in America’s workforce, they should probably expose them to situational circumstances and diverse settings that they will encounter during their occupations,” he said.

Grant said the fact that the supreme court is taking the case up at all shows just how divisive society is.

“I do maintain hope that the judicial opinion will be apolitical and the best argument wins,” he said.

Both the JSU student and professor said - regardless of how you feel - the issue speaks to the importance of voting because even though we, as citizens, don’t choose our Supreme Court Justices, some of the people we vote into office do.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars for the JSU football game
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County

Latest News

JSU student, professor react to SCOTUS' affirmative action case
Consent decree lifted at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s
15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree