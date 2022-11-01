Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week.

Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.

Beginning at 6 p.m., on Thursday, the Omega Psi Phi fraternity will hold a celebration for the fallen officer also at Westhaven.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m., Friday, November 4, at Blacks Chapel M.B. Church, at 3425 Robinson Rd., in Jackson.

Cpl. Tarrio will be buried at Autum Woods Memorial Gardens at 4000 W. Northside Dr.

Tarrio, 36, was a 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department. He is the son of Herman Tarrio and Juanita Milton.

In 2019, he won the “Officer of the Year” Award from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association for his courage under fire.

