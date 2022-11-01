Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former youth pastor at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison has been accused of sexual abuse, according to the church’s website.

The church says that in 1982, David Ingram, who was 28 at the time, joined the pastoral team and served as youth pastor until 1988.

According to a release on the church’s website, ten days ago, the Church Council heard from a woman who was a part of the church’s family.

The woman told the church that Ingram began grooming her when she was 12 years old and sexually abused her at age 15 while he served as youth pastor. She says the abuse continued for several years.

“We are withholding details to protect the survivor and the integrity of the process we will be undertaking; but we want to share with you that we have heard from multiple individuals to whom this survivor disclosed her abuse in various ways over the past several years,” the church’s website said. “These individuals came forward at her request to verify her disclosures and the trauma care she has been provided.”

Broadmoor Baptist Church says it is taking the following steps after learning about this serious accusation.

“First, we will engage an independent, third-party firm to conduct a thorough investigation and assessment related to these allegations. We will update you once this firm is engaged.

Second, we are working with local counselors to provide safe places for our church body to process the emotions and questions we know will arise. We have shared those names below and will continue to update this list as this process unfolds.

Third, we are seeking counsel on ways we can continue learning about this issue and how to love and care well for those who have suffered abuse. We are committed to walking this path of grief and growth together, knowing that it is Christ who joins His body together and that He is our Redeemer.”

