Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players to leave hotel during upcoming game

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern University in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Jackson State won 35-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has instituted a rule for his players following a popular rapper’s shooting death in Houston: They are forbidden to leave their hotel during their game against Texas Southern this weekend.

Tuesday morning, Takeoff, best known for his work with the rap trio Migos, was killed outside a bowling alley. It is not currently known what led to the shooting.

In a video posted to Deion Sanders’ Instagram page following the news, Sanders is seen telling his team that he was “sick and tired” of the consistency in which rappers are killed.

Takeoff is the latest in a string of rapper deaths, including PnB Rock in September and Young Dolph, who was killed during a Memphis shooting in November of last year.

Sanders acknowledged the location of Takeoff’s death, Houston, the same city in which Texas Southern University is located, before telling his team, “that eliminates all y’all leaving the hotel. It ain’t happenin’ until I give you further notice.”

He also said that parents of players should plan to visit their children at the hotel, “because y’all ain’t leavin’.”

In the same video, Sanders is heard sermonizing to his players, telling them that they need to change in order to see different results, and that they are “evolving into what God has called us to be - and that’s change.”

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot kick it with the multitude of women that you kickin’ with. You cannot associate in the same realm as you associate with. You gonna have to change,” Sanders told his players.

The Jackson State Tigers will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

