First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plenty of clouds out there tonight from a disturbance that might only generate a sprinkle or two. Lows will be in the 50s overnight and in the morning. Expect sunshine Wednesday through Friday with highs in the lower 80s and overnight and morning lows in the 50s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday, but severe weather is still a question mark. We’ll have more clouds this weekend, mixed with sunshine, and highs near 80. Slightly cooler weather moves in next week with highs in the 70s. This is the final month of hurricane season. Tropical Storm Martin will stay out to sea in the middle and North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Lisa may briefly become a hurricane before making landfall in Belize Wednesday. The average high this time of year is 74 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 7:17am and the sunset is 6:10pm. Don’t’ forget to change your clocks back Sunday morning at 2am and check smoke detectors too.

