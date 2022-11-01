LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plenty of clouds out there tonight from a disturbance that might only generate a sprinkle or two. Lows will be in the 50s overnight and in the morning.  Expect sunshine Wednesday through Friday with highs in the lower 80s and overnight and morning lows in the 50s.  Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday, but severe weather is still a question mark.  We’ll have more clouds this weekend, mixed with sunshine, and highs near 80.  Slightly cooler weather moves in next week with highs in the 70s.  This is the final month of hurricane season.  Tropical Storm Martin will stay out to sea in the middle and North Atlantic.  Tropical Storm Lisa may briefly become a hurricane before making landfall in Belize Wednesday.  The average high this time of year is 74 and the average low is 48.  Sunrise is 7:17am and the sunset is 6:10pm. Don’t’ forget to change your clocks back Sunday morning at 2am and check smoke detectors too.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

Latest News

Rain likely by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet through the work week ahead of rain chances this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds increase Tuesday; warm start to November
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds, passing shower Tuesday; above-average start to November
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: