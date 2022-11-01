First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet through the work week ahead of rain chances this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will continue to stream overhead from the southwest as a disturbance moves across the region. We could see a few showers or sprinkles with the disturbance as is passes through, but the chance is overall low. Otherwise, high temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle 70s in most spots under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will gradually clear out overnight as low temperatures fall to the 50s.

A brighter and sunnier sky will be in place across central and southwest Mississippi for Wednesday. Temperatures during this afternoon hours will be slightly warmer with highs expected to top out right around 80 degrees.

Our weather is expected to remain dry and warmer than normal in the lower to middle 80s through the rest of the work week. Our next best shot for seeing rain and potential storms will arrive over the weekend from an approaching cold front from the west. Timing with this system will likely be late Saturday into Sunday, but we will have a better idea as we get closer to time.

