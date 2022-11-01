First Alert Forecast: clouds, passing shower Tuesday; above-average start to November

TUESDAY: The start to November will be quiet – even with a quick moving system trekking across Mississippi by the latter part of the day. Expect sun to mix in with more clouds streaming in with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A few passing showers may flare up with the fleeting system this evening – clouds will gradually clear overnight as it pulls away. Lows will fall to the lower to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will nudge its way onto the scene through mid-week – bringing bright sunshine back amid blue skies. Morning 50s will trend toward the upper 70s to lower 80s - a good bit above average for early November. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 50s again with clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Late week will stay quiet with golden sunshine beaming down upon us. It’ll be a warm brand of November sun as temperatures will run above average – generally, in the 80s for highs Thursday and Friday. Our next system will approach the area by the weekend, yielding better chances of rain by late Saturday into Sunday. The front, itself, will lift north of the area - keeping temperatures warm into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

