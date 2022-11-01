Consent decree lifted at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - County officials celebrated today after a consent decree over the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center was lifted after 10 years.

“This has been certainly one of the greatest accomplishments we could have achieved here at this facility,” said Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Executive Director Marshand Crisler.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun says this day is one he and the board have looked forward to since the beginning.

“All of our facilities were under a consent decree when this board took office,” said Calhoun. “What we said as a board [is] that we were not going to kick the can down the road any further. So we have spent several million dollars on these facilities, bringing them up to standards.”

In 2011, a complaint was filed in federal court outlining the facility had “inhuman and unconstitutional practices” and “children with serious mental health needs were frequently denied services.”

Judge Carlyn Hicks and the board attorney say that won’t be the case any longer.

“There are other JPS personnel president on staff here to provide those services to those young people, and so ensuring that we have quality educational services provided to them through Jackson Public Schools is something that we continue to work towards,” Judge Hicks said.

“Staffing has increased a great deal,” said Hinds County Board Attorney Tony Gaylor. “We’ve had partners with medical providers [and] we’ve increased our mental health staff as well.”

However, the consent decree being lifted doesn’t just help those inside. Judge Hicks says it will help taxpayers save a few bucks.

“When there’s a consent decree that has been terminated, then that alleviates that tax burden on taxpayers because you’re not having to bear the brunt of those legal fees,” said Judge Hicks.

“The people that we have in this facility right now are more than equipped to be successful in not only getting out of this, these consent decrees but also keeping us out of the consent decree,” said Crisler.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.