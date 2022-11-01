LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more

If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi.(Nick Clark Auctions)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi.

The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Impound Lot located at 1656 Popp’s Ferry Road. It’s open to the public, but there is a $10 entry fee. You can check out all the items for sale during Friday’s preview from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There’s actually a lot more for sale then just work trucks and seized cars. Some of the random items in the auction listing include a 1993 school bus, a lifeguard stand, a defibrillator, a popcorn popper, a fog machine, lots of bikes, watches, and collector coins. Check out the auction website for a full list and photos: https://www.nickclarkauctions.com/2022/09/09/city-of-biloxi-absolute-public-auction-november-5-2022/

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
Former Madison youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl in 1980s

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players to leave hotel during upcoming game
FILE -
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
WATCH LIVE: Reeves offers update on state’s broadband expansion
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas