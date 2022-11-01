15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Xavier Earl Pittman, 15, of Jackson, surrendered on Oct. 24 to Vicksburg Police in the presence of his attorney. His bail had been set at $150,000, but he is being held without bond by Warren County, Pace said. Pittman has been charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy to receive or possess stolen property. An active warrant has been issued for Charles Pickett, 15, of Jackson, in connection with the crimes. Pace said he was not prepared to comment on the status of a third suspect, identified earlier as Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson.

The carjacking spree began on Oct. 11 after midnight in Jackson, according to Pace, when the teenagers, wielding at least one firearm, stole a Dodge Charger somewhere on or near Jackson State University. From there, they drove to Vicksburg where they took a Toyota 4-Runner at a convenience store on the 3300 block of Clay Street, also at gunpoint. They then drove both vehicles back toward Jackson on I-20, where approximately 15 miles east of Vicksburg, the driver of the 4-Runner drove into the back of an 18-wheeler.

At that point, Pace said, “The 4-Runner bounced off to the side and struck the Charger.”

Pittman and Pickett then left their accomplice, who had been injured in the wreck, inside the disabled 4-Runner, and headed on foot toward a nearby Love’s truck stop, still armed. There, they committed a third carjacking, this time taking a GMC pickup truck, Pace said. The accomplice left in the Toyota was taken to the hospital, and the pickup truck was later abandoned.

Any teen who commits a violent felony with a firearm is automatically charged as an adult, Pace said.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said he could not yet comment on the carjacking that took place within the city.

