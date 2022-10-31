Walthall County deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler Saturday night

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Walthall County deputy was involved in a vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nickie Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler while responding to a call in Tylertown, Mississippi.

Willoughby sustained “extensive” injuries and was later transferred to Southwest Regional Medical Center and then to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police say Willoughby is in stable condition.

