Walthall County deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler Saturday night

Walthall County deputy involved in 18-wheeler crash Saturday night
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Walthall County deputy was involved in a vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nickie Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler while responding to a call in Tylertown, Mississippi.

Willoughby sustained “extensive” injuries and was later transferred to Southwest Regional Medical Center and then to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police say Willoughby is in stable condition.

Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County